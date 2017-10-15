The Women’s Club hosts Ladies’ Afternoon Tea

Gayle Coe

The Women’s Club Community Relations Chairperson Jan Utzman and Special Projects Chairperson Peggy Crandell presided over an amazing Ladies’ Afternoon Tea, Tuesday, August 29. The afternoon tea was truly a special event complete with lots of hard work and laughter and culminated with a ballroom full of Women’s Club members in beautiful high tea attire hosting 20 magnificently decorated tables!

Tuesday morning began early with the hostesses arriving as soon as possible to decorate their tables. Once the tables were decorated the hostesses returned home to change into their “high tea attire” and returned to welcome the guests with a smile while offering them a seat at a variety of beautiful tables.

The tablescapes included “Midnight at the Oasis” an “Irish Fairy Garden,” the “Fabulous 50s,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Table in Blue and White” and many more. Each table was a one-of-a-kind creation and contributed to an awe-inspiring vision when the ballroom doors opened and guests saw a glittering ballroom full of colors, flowers and gorgeous decor.

The Wildhorse Grill provided authentic high tea cuisine complete with scones, clotted cream and jam along with cucumber, chicken salad and pimento cheese finger sandwiches. Each table had teapots full of hot water and a variety of teas from which to choose so the guests could immerse themselves in complete afternoon high tea ambiance.

Rounding out the afternoon was a guest harpist from the University of North Texas who played the entire afternoon. The tea activities also featured a beautiful fashion show from Soft Surroundings. The models walked about the room describing their attire while ladies sipped tea and dined on finger sandwiches and scones. The Wildhorse Grill also provided a cash bar complete with our own Food and Beverage Director, Rhett Hubbard, and Restaurant Manager Jeremy Trietsch in full tuxedos. The ladies also had the pleasure of being escorted to their tables by chaperones in tuxedos.

This was a magical afternoon brought to you by Women’s Club members for Women’s Club members as a way of just getting together for the fun of it!