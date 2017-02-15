Women’s Club kicks off 2017 with laughter and new ideas

Sharon Foy welcoming the new members January luncheon greeters, left to right: Mary Ann Carroll, Carol Cieslik, Hedy Brooks and Nancy Garre Jan Utzman announcing the new Community Relations committees Judy Ondina discussing the 2017 service goals New members at the January luncheon

Gayle Coe

The Women’s Club January luncheon was held Monday, January 3. The clubhouse ballroom was filled with 28 tables decorated to highlight new year sparkle and a “newsroom” desk theme complete with newspapers featuring the column of guest speaker Dave Lieber. A big thanks is owed to the table decorators: Teresa Peoples, Gwen Heinen, Judy Fields, Mary Mullins, Diane Eoff and Kasey Miller. Attendees were welcomed by the January greeters: Mary Ann Carroll, Nancy Garre, Hedy Brooks, Carol Cieslik and Geraldine Gawle. Sharon Foy, president, welcomed 17 first-time attendees and guests. She announced the membership is already 235 members strong! Sharon also recognized the January birthdays and gave the treasurer’s report. She introduced Judy Ondina, service, who in turn shared the two charities that the Women’s Club supports through the monthly luncheon donations: The Denton Community Food Center and Friends of the Family; they expressed their great appreciation for the Women’s Club donations. Judy also detailed that it is her goal to enhance the partnership between the Women’s Club and the affiliated Denton area charities in 2017. Look for more updates.

Jan Utzman, community relations, presented three new committees and programs, which the members will have an opportunity to join this year: the Community Ambassadors, a Charity Project and the Quarterly Socials. The Community Ambassadors program includes Women’s Club representatives attending surrounding community’s Women’s Club organizations, networking with them, sharing ideas and bringing ideas back that can enrich our organization. The Charity Project committee offers members a chance to volunteer for a “hands-on” steering committee for a once-a-year project. This would be on a smaller scale than other charity projects and not in competition with Ways and Means. The Steering Committee would find a project, implement the project and find ways to fund the project. The quarterly socials committee has an opportunity to plan, publicize and host the quarterly socials in March, May, September and November. This is a fun way to get to meet new friends.

The first quarterly social is Wednesday, March 1, 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the Wildhorse Grill. Everyone is welcome. For details contact Jan Utzman at 940-262-3113 or jldu@juno.com.

Joyce Frey, programs, welcomed guest speaker Dave Lieber, Dallas Morning News columnist, author and humorist. He is also founder of WatchdogNation.com. His site features ground-breaking, how-to guides that teach tips, tools and strategies to keep out of trouble. He also shared his true story about Texas called, “The Quilt That Saved My Life” during his amusing and insightful program.

The March program: Monday, March 6, will feature the Le Fashion Coach Fashion Show! You will be delighted with the latest trends in fashion for women of all shapes and sizes. You will see the newest shades of denim, vintage laces, layering accents and exciting accessories. You will also have an opportunity to purchase the latest fashions at the luncheon!

Get your check in early. This this will be a sell-out event.

The 2017 membership fee is due now. The annual fee is only $15.