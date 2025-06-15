2025 Robson Ranch Scholarship Recipients

Lee Griswold

Good afternoon. It is our honor and privilege to award you the 2024-25 Robson Ranch Golf Scholarship Association’s scholarship in honor of Dave Bowles. Dave was a golf instructor here, and he was passionate about teaching the game of golf. Dave initiated these Par 3 events, and we continue them in his honor. Each of you exemplifies the criteria developed for this scholarship, and we’re pleased to be able to award each of you a scholarship. The criteria is a merit-based point system used to evaluate academic achievement, golf accomplishments, school and community activities, coach’s recommendation, and leadership. We’d like to get a group photo at the end of this presentation. I would now like to invite you individually with your families and coach to come up and receive your award.

Ms. Caley Rogge: $ 1,000

Caley played for three years for Denton Guyer and plans to become an elementary teacher. Congratulations!

Mr. Bryce McCaskill: $ 2,500

Bryce’s older brother Connor was an inaugural scholarship winner in 2022. Bryce played for four years for the Denton Guyer golf team and is active in the North Texas PGA Junior Tour. He’s also a Life Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Congratulations!

Mr. Nathan Zmolik: $2,500

Nathan was a four-year starter for the Denton Guyer golf team where he was chosen captain by his peers. He is involved with the Caddies for Kids program and was nominated to represent DISD at the citizen leadership development convention in Austin. Nathan plans on going to ATP Flight School to become an airline pilot. Congratulations!

Ms. Eden Carty: $3,000

Eden played for four years for Denton High where she was named captain for three of those years. She was committed to the International Baccalaureate Program scholastically. She is a three-year member of the National Honor Society as well as French Honor Society. She plans on studying the Professional Golf Management program at the University of Central Oklahoma. Congratulations!

Mr. Holden Harris: $3,000

Holden played for four years at Argyle High School. He co-founded and was chairman of a nonprofit called Smart Initiatives, which provides clothes, food, and school supplies for underprivileged children. He is also a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to attend Clemson University and pursue a degree in finance and business. Congratulations!

Mr. Iker Estrada: $3,000

Iker played for four years for Argyle High School where he was chosen president of the golf team. He is also a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to pursue a master’s degree at Baylor University and then move to an Ivy League school to obtain a law degree. Congratulations!

Mr. Lukas Francis: $5,000

Lukas played for four years at Denton Guyer where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the student council. He was also a teacher’s aide in computer science where he would tutor and assist students struggling with content. He plans on attending the Texas A&M College of Engineering. Congratulations!

Ms. Alden Hanson: $5,000

Alden was a four-year starter for the Denton High Broncos where she was also a member of the FFA Vet Med Team, where they made it to state, and is a vet tech at Argyle Veterinary Clinic. Each year she participates in Operation Drumstick, which helps distribute food for families in need. She plans on attending the University of Florida and pursuing a degree in animal biology.

Congratulations to all of our recipients, and we look forward to hearing from you and your successes in the future and hopefully see you out here at future tournaments!