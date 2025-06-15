New Life Church Welcomes Pastor Virgil Lee

New Life Church is filled with excitement following the affirmation by membership vote on Nov. 18, 2024, of Pastor Virgil Lee as its new Senior Pastor. With deep roots in dedicated ministry and a clear vision, Pastor Lee is set to guide New Life Church, including a focused emphasis on the thriving Robson Ranch community, into an exciting new season of growth and impact for God’s Kingdom.

Pastor Lee officially joined New Life Church in January of 2025, bringing over 20 years of diverse pastoral experience. His ministry journey began in 2003, serving in youth ministry roles in Nebraska and Oklahoma before most recently holding the position of Spiritual Development Pastor at Catalyst Church in Bentonville, Ark. These varied experiences have uniquely prepared him for effective leadership within the multi-generational and diverse spiritual landscape that is New Life Church.

Known for his passion for preaching, teaching, and for the souls under his care, Pastor Lee is recognized as an innovative, strategic, and visionary leader. His core desire is to empower the local church to fully grasp and live out the abundant life offered through Christ. His extensive background includes leading teams, launching ministry networks, serving on boards, engaging with city officials, and leading numerous missions and retreats. This rich history underscores his commitment to making Jesus famous in every sphere of influence.

New Life Church is particularly excited about Pastor Lee’s heart for investing in the body of Christ and his vision for the future. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding the church’s vision and mission to “Grow, Go, Together” by “Loving God and Loving Others,” with a special focus on nurturing and expanding the presence and impact of the Robson Ranch campus within its community.

Reflecting on this new chapter, Pastor Lee shared, “My family and I are incredibly excited about all that the Lord is going to do in and through New Life Church in the years ahead. We believe this is an exciting time for us all to be starting a new chapter of life together. My prayer is that as we let the light of Christ shine through us, loving those around us with grace and truth in practical ways, it will be a blessing to our church family and the communities we serve, including Robson Ranch. It’s all about abiding in the Vine so we can bear much fruit for His glory.”

Originally from Nebraska, Pastor Lee’s faith was profoundly shaped at a Christian boarding school. He holds a Bachelor of Science in history from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and remains a lifelong learner, valuing the wisdom of mentors and literature. He and his wife Cami have been married since 2002 and have two children, Ayden and Meygan.

New Life Church eagerly anticipates the arrival of the Lee family and looks forward to the visionary leadership Pastor Virgil Lee will bring as they embark together on this promising new chapter, advancing God’s Kingdom at home and beyond.