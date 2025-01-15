Pat Garrett

This past year marked the 4th annual Secret Santa Breakfast. It was held on Dec. 2 at Little Joe’s Farmstead in Argyle.

The Secret Santa Breakfast started with 11 ladies from the East Quarry going to breakfast dressed in holiday attire. While enjoying breakfast, extra money was collected to give to the server/waitress as a Christmas gift. The first year we collected $178, and it was given to a girl who was so appreciative because she needed to pay off her tuition for college. Many tears were shed that day. We continued for another two years, surprising a couple of servers.

This year, when I first visited Little Joe’s restaurant, I knew I had found the right place. The owner Jim and his wife Kelly lost their three-and-a-half-year-old son to cancer. Their mission is to give as much as they can to pediatric cancer. When I heard this, I knew it was the right place for our Secret Santa Breakfast. So, with the help of a couple of ladies (Linda Wodka and Kim Jeske), we had more than 100 women who wanted to attend.

When Jim was approached, he did not hesitate to open his restaurant to us on Monday (it is usually closed) and to bring in his whole staff to serve us. It went so wonderfully, and he was so surprised with the amount. Below is what he sent to us in appreciation:

We opened for a private event today—and our hearts are so full because of it. Here’s a note from our owner, Jim, about the day:

“The Secret Santa-Robson Ranch Group, headed up by Pat Garrett, raised the equivalent of $20,000 for pediatric cancer patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at Little Joe’s Farmstead today. I love my Argyle community and the kindness it extends to others in need. What an extraordinary way to begin the Christmas season!”