Happy Potters ‘Season of Giving’

The Happy Potters celebrate a “Season of Giving.” Cindy Witham with some of the cute gnomes she donated for the silent auction supporting Apollo Support & Rescue for Abandoned Dogs Mrs. Claus (Linda Brewer) made an appearance at the Happy Potters holiday party!

Cindy Groszkiewicz

The Happy Potters Club ended 2024 with a wonderful holiday party, themed a “Season of Giving.” Instead of the usual small gift exchange, members voted to support three different charities with gifts.

Sixty-three coats and hoodies were collected for Northwest ISD, 14 goodie-stuffed mugs were made for Neva Kosmicki to give to her Justin clients of Metro Meals of Denton County, and $900 was collected for Apollo Support & Rescue for Abandoned Dogs through cash donations and a silent auction of adorable stuffed gnomes donated by Cindy Witham.

Besides the charities supported at our party, the Happy Potters also collected pottery items from members and handmade gifts from the Kiln Krafters, Sassy Stampers, and the Yarn Divas to donate to the Justin Food Bank’s annual Kids’ Christmas Shopping Day. “Elves” from all the donating groups set up a special shopping area at the food bank and then helped the kids shop for gifts for their families. All the kids were very excited to personally choose their special gifts, which were wrapped in gift bags by the elves.

Our “Season of Giving” theme was so well received by our members and brought such joy to the recipients that we are already making plans for next year!