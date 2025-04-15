5th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt

Cynthia Drury

Bring your grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, etc., ages 12 and under for Fellowship At The Ranch’s 5th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19. Get ready for a fun time searching for candy-filled Easter eggs. Each child will receive an Easter bag to put their eggs in. The Easter Egg Hunt will be held on the Wildhorse Grill patio. Check-in is at 10:30 a.m., with the Easter Egg Hunt starting promptly at 10:45 a.m. This is a free, ticketed event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

You may register online as follows: Online ticket registration is at www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com. Use the Activities tab and register for the Community Event. Online registration opened on March 31 at 9 a.m.

Or pick up tickets at the Robson Ranch clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. on the following dates: Wednesday, April 9; Friday, April 11; Monday, April 14; Wednesday, April 16.

Tickets are also available on Sunday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the Fellowship At The Ranch Church Worship Service.

Don’t miss this fun event! We look forward to having you at our Easter Egg Hunt!

Fellowship At The Ranch is a non-denominational church, which meets each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in our beautiful Robson Ranch clubhouse. To learn more about Fellowship At The Ranch church, please visit our website at www.fellowshipattheranchchurch.com.

One of the friendliest churches, right in your own backyard!