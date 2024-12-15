A ‘Sparkle Jolly Twinkle Jingley’ Concert

Frances Hackley, Publicity Chair

The Robson Ranch Choir will perform “Christmas at the Ranch” on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. Get your Sparkle Jolly Twinkle Jingle On!

The Choir invites you and yours to bask in the festive carols of the season. The selections this year are somber, glorious, and heartwarming. While some selections are certain to bring you to tears, others will tickle your funny bone. You are sure to recognize “Christmas Time Is Here” from the movie A Charlie Brown Christmas and the ever-popular “White Christmas.” One piece sure to give you a tickle is “Sparklejollytwinklejingley,” from the movie Elf. Say that three times fast! Your ears will delight at the sound of such rich and beautiful pieces such as “Oh Blessed Promised One,” set to Schubert’s “Ave Maria;” the sweetness of “Still, Still, Still;” and the glorious “Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow.” A lovely version of “Silent Night” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth” is also in the repertoire. All of these special songs of the season and others will warm the cockles of your heart. Come and hear your friends and neighbors perform these delightful melodies in splendid fashion.

Tickets for this joyous concert will be on sale for $16 via PayPal through Dec. 18 on our website rrmusicclub.com. Tickets will also be sold in the clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until Dec. 20 for $15. Tickets will be sold at the door at a cost of $15 for adults, and children’s tickets (16 and under) may be purchased at the door for $10.

The Robson Ranch Music Club wishes the Robson community a very harmonious and Merry Christmas. For more information about the club and our upcoming events, go to our website rrmusicclub.com.