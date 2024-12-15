Community Garage Sale a Tremendous Success

Nancy Burns

The weather was perfect, there was a menagerie of merchandise, and our hard-working volunteers were exceptional! The After Schoolers would like to express our gratitude to all the people who helped in a variety of ways.

Thank you to those who picked up and moved furniture and other large items to and from garages. Your fortitude and perseverance are greatly appreciated! Thank you to the energetic high school volunteers who helped a week before the garage sale. They also arrived at 6 a.m. the day of the Garage Sale and worked throughout the morning. These industrious students stayed and worked until the last items were packed and loaded onto trucks and trailers after the sale was over. Your energy and kind readiness to serve is greatly appreciated!

Thank you to the Robson Ranch HOA and their employees who helped us coordinate our sale and residents who directed traffic. Thank you to our residents who donated items and storage space in their garages. We appreciate those who priced donations, loaded their cars with items, and delivered them to the sale. We appreciate those who rented a selling space and those who shopped at our sale.

A very special thank you to the members of VFW Post 2205: JVC Jim Ehlinger, SVC Ben Hood, PC Timothy Middleton, POW/MIA Chairman Jamie Hofeldt, Auxiliary member Dawn Ehlinger, R. J. Ryan, and Sam Karr. At the end of the garage sale, these volunteers loaded all of the items, which will be used to help veterans and their families.

Tremendous teamwork! The proceeds support the teachers and staff at LaGrone Academy and Borman Elementary in Denton. It was a beautiful day to be surrounded by happy, generous people and enjoy our wonderful community.