Abracadabra! Sassy Stampers Conjure Up Some Magic

Vicki Baker

The best experiences in life involve a sense of wonder—the feeling of surprise prompted by something unexpected, unfamiliar, or inexplicable. Those very same emotions are also rooted in magic, which breaks the rules of reality, triggering a sense of awe and astonishment.

And who doesn’t love a touch of magic? So, what better way to combine a bit of mystery with a thoughtful greeting than with the Sassy Stampers’ Magic Slider card. Magicians typically don’t divulge their secrets, but club member Lynne Mckeown disclosed her step-by-step instructions to creating this interactive card, which is simple to make and sure to amaze everyone.

Slider cards are built with a simple yet ingenious mechanism. When closed, the card appears to be a simple black and white stamped outline. When the tab or ribbon is pulled, the image “magically” fills with color. It works by placing a colored image behind a clear, stamped acetate sheet (with the same image in black and white outline) and a white cardstock insert, transforming from black and white to color as the insert is slid out.

The cards are perfect for a good chuckle, with a hidden cheerful character or surprise message. Imagine a caricature peeking out from behind a tree as you slide the tab, or a birthday wish that gradually materializes. Kids love them, of course, but don’t underestimate their charm for adults who also appreciate a bit of whimsy. They’re a fantastic way to add a layer of surprise to any occasion, especially when you want to make someone smile.

So, if you’re looking for a way to make your next card truly memorable—something that sparks joy and encourages a moment of sheer delight—give the slider card a go. It’s a little bit of engineering, a lot of fun, and a whole lot of heart, all wrapped up in a greeting that’s anything but ordinary.

Come create your own kind of magic by joining Sassy Stampers in the CATC on the third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. and find joy through crafting. For more information, contact Club President Debbie Warrick at 214-668-9441 or debbiew02@verizon.net.