Support Our Troops Annual Golf Tournament

Lynne Moore

Our annual golf tournament is coming on April 24. It is always very popular with all the Robson Ranch golfers, as well as those who help support the troops that we serve. The tournament is a scramble format and always contains many opportunities for golfers to improve their scores. The entry fee for annual pass members is $120. For non-members it is $155. For active military, the fee is covered by Robson Ranch. Other things featured are a raffle, a silent auction, the buying of mulligans, and a buy-up hole during the tournament. We also have Hole Signs that you can sponsor to honor someone or a business. They are $150. You will get two signs. One is on the tee box, and the other one will be near the green on the same hole. There are also larger sponsor opportunities, which have other benefits as well as hole signs.

We have a maximum of 144 golfers in our tournament, and these spaces often sell out early, with larger sponsors having a priority. Registration began on March 9 and will continue until April 10 or until we have 144 registered players. You can find the necessary forms to register and for sponsorships on our website at www.supportourtroopstexas.com. This tournament is one of two major fundraisers that help us support those who serve our country. We look forward to seeing you at this wonderful event.

We currently support 99 troops. Eleven of them are deployed. They are in Bahrain, Korea, Lithuania, the UK, Italy, Kuwait, waters, and undisclosed. They receive boxes of goodies every month, and we sent out 27 boxes in January. Every month they also receive a beautiful handmade card from our Sassy Stampers. Members write a message on these cards before they are sent out. Our non-deployed receive a card every quarter. We get wonderful thank you notes from those troops letting us know how much it is appreciated.

Every month the Argyle Young Men’s Service League meets at the Ranch where they write letters to the troops and listen to a presentation from a veteran. This group includes young men from Argyle who come with their mothers on the third Sunday of each month. The speaker in February was Tom Loomis, a West Point graduate who has worked for the Army and the National Guard.

If you would like to order a U.S. flag kit to put in your yard, they will be installed by a member of Support Our Troops (SOT). The flag kits cost $60, and we use only U.S.-made flags. If you already have a flagpole and only need a new flag, they can be ordered for $30, and they will be delivered to you. The person to call is Quinn Sowell at 940-231-9647.

Bricks honoring veterans at Veterans Park are also available for sale: 4″x8″ are $75 and 8″x8″ are $125. Forms can be found on our website and also under the Tribute Book near Shelbi’s office in the clubhouse.

SOT meets on the second Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the clubhouse. We welcome everyone who is interested in supporting those incredible men and women who protect and serve our country. The organization is non-political and interested in being able to help is why we are here. You do not have to be a veteran to join SOT, and we look forward to meeting you.