After Schoolers Membership Drive—Come Join Us!

After a summer break, our next meeting is on Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. in the clubhouse. We will be accepting yearly dues of $15.

Who we are:

The After Schoolers is a club of community-minded members who support teachers. We support the teachers and staff of Borman Elementary and LaGrone Academy of Denton ISD. You do not have to be a retired teacher, and we do not work with children.

What we do:

We give monetary gifts, classroom supplies, lunches, snacks, and uplifting support to teachers at these two schools. We also have a food drive in November/December for local families who are in need during the holiday break.

How we raise funds:

Our fundraisers are fabulous concerts and garage sales at Robson Ranch. Our next garage sale will be Oct. 26.

What we do for fun:

We enjoy activities around the Metroplex, such as various museums, tulip farms, the FW Stockyards, lunches, and high tea. We will be touring the National Cowgirl Museum and having lunch at Blue Bonnet Café in Fort Worth on Sept. 11.

Come join us on Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. in the clubhouse!