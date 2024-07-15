Silver Rock Rocks!

Chris Corbitt

Approximately 40 residents of Silver Rock Way celebrated the second annual spring/summer social event on June 21 at the Robson Ranch Wildhorse Grill Lounge. It was a time to renew acquaintances with existing residents from Silver Rock Way and to welcome and meet new residents who had moved in on the street within the past year. Hostess extraordinaire Lorraine Hecker organized the event, which started with socializing, followed by a buffet dinner with chicken piccata, pasta, Caesar salad, and garlic bread. All attending agreed that this event should be repeated next year to celebrate a third year, hoping that more of the residents of Silver Rock Way can attend.