And the Winners Are!

The Paint & Palette Club once again presented a wonderfully fun exhibition.

“Dressed Up Easels” was a success, allowing our residents to become active in this exhibition by voting for four categories of artistic excellence.

So, the votes were tallied, and here are the results:

Best in Show: Ray Blanton, Just Hanging Out (horse)

Most Creative: Francesca Romano, Dream Weaver

Best Dressed: Kathy McMahon, Grit & Glamor: Woman of the Early West

Funniest: Jerry Ulrich, The Naked Cowboy

Congratulations to these artists and to all who created exciting easels!

Next on our agenda, we are planning two new exhibitions for our upcoming new year:

1. An “Ism” Exhibition: The residents will once again get involved by matching up each painting with an “ism.” Don’t worry, I will give you an explanation later when we get closer to the date, which is March 27 to April 1 (reception March 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.).

2. “Painted Chairs” Exhibition: Each artist will paint their favorite theme on a “chair.” Yes, we will once again have categories that you can vote for.

Have a wonderful holiday, and don’t forget to stop by at the CATC building to see us creating! Mondays (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Fridays, too.