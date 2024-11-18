Annual Christmas Pops Concert

Ticket pre-sale is now available!

December is a very busy month here at RR Denton. Join us for a magical evening of music and cheer and support a great need in our Denton area community. We want you to mark your calendars now for this very special event. Come out and support the Friends of the Family Benefit Christmas Pops Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in the HOA clubhouse. This is a fun mix of new and old songs, with a full band and great singers featuring the wonderful Michele Brandt.

This is the third year that we are presenting a fundraising concert for the Friends of the Family of Denton County (FoFDC). FoFDC provides critical support services to those women and children impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault. One hundred percent of our ticket proceeds go to FoFDC.

Tickets for adults are $15, and tickets for children (18 and under) are $10. Tickets will go on sale in the clubhouse lobby beginning Dec. 2, or you can buy tickets online now at classy.org/event/robson-ranch-christmas-pops-benefit-concert-2024/e632392 or by scanning the QR code.

Let’s make this year’s event a sellout!