Motorcycle Club: Far Away Places and Close-By Spaces

Stan Brein

I’m not sure which riding season I enjoy more, spring or fall. Spring is full of anticipation after a cold winter where there might not have been much riding. The bike has to be coaxed into riding shape and gently nudged back on the road. However, in fall, after a summer’s worth of riding, the bike is ready for longer day rides in cooler temperatures. I guess any riding is good riding.

September’s breakfast ride took us to Green Valley Café in Sanger on the 10th. Departure from the clubhouse was at 7:45 a.m. so we could ride and return before the heat of the afternoon. Ride Captain Scott Baker took a meandering route, leading us under the great tree canopy on Rector Road.

Vicki and Scott Baker, Ron Bane, Marti and Mike Conley, Carrylyn Jacobs, Vickie Bond, Nancy and Robert Whipple, Scott Loftis, and Stan Brein went along for some good eats and friendly chatter. Green Valley Café is a nice, comfortable place. We’ll be back.

The Motorcycle Club was invited to join the Robson Ranch Car Club on Sept. 25 for a show at the clubhouse. It’s always great to be able to show off your favorite ride while admiring other fine vehicles. We hope to continue to help grow this event in the future. Our thanks to the Car Club for the invitation.

As this article is being written, some folks are participating in the Great Smoky Mountain Ride (Sept. 19–28). The pictures we have seen so far show a great ride and a good time being had by all. We’ll have the full report next month.

Next month’s lunch ride will be to the hallowed Greenwood Grocery outside of Decatur. Carrylyn Jacobs will captain the ride. This will be a great ride with delicious food.

With COVID-19 rearing its ugly head again and biting a few members, our quarterly board meeting was rescheduled for Oct. 16. Hope everyone recovered quickly and stays healthy!

The annual trip to Granbury will be Oct. 18-19. We’re looking forward to seeing the Eagles Tribute Band “The Long Run” at the Opera House.

November’s lunch ride will be led by Ron Bane. This one will be a half-day outing, as he will guide us toward The Point Restaurant in Denison, Texas. We have been there before to enjoy their good food at the Grandpappy Point Marina overlooking Lake Texoma.

The Coats for Kids Ride is just a month away. There’s still plenty of time to get that new coat to add to the club’s donation to the event.

See you on the road!

Beware of cagers, and keep the rubber side down.