Annual Veterans Day Concert November 11

The Robson Ranch Music Club community choir is diligently preparing for its annual Veterans Day concert, a cherished tradition set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the Robson Ranch ballroom. This year’s event promises to be a thoughtful and poignant tribute to the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The concert, known for its heartfelt performances and respectful atmosphere, offers a moment for the community to come together and honor the sacrifices made by veterans.

The program, carefully curated by director Arturo Ortega, will feature a selection of patriotic and commemorative songs. Audiences can anticipate, hearing timeless anthems such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America,” which are sure to resonate deeply with all in attendance. A highlight of the concert will be the “Salute to the Armed Forces,” a medley that pays tribute to each branch of the military, allowing veterans to stand and be recognized as their service song is played.

In addition to these classic pieces, the concert will include other meaningful selections. The club will perform “Sentimental Journey,” a nostalgic piece that evokes memories of a bygone era, and “Mansions of the Lord,” a powerful and emotional song from the 2002 movie We Were Soldiers. The program will also feature “Because of the Brave,” a newer piece that expresses gratitude for the courage and dedication of service members.

The Robson Ranch Music Club extends a warm invitation to all residents to attend this special event. The concert is an opportunity for the community to show its appreciation for local veterans and their families. To accommodate the expected attendance, two performances will be held, one at 11 a.m. and another at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert will be on sale Oct. 22 through Nov. 10 and are $15 per person at the Robson clubhouse on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9 and 11 a.m. PayPal ticket sales are Oct. 17 through Nov. 7 at www.RRMusicClub.com. Robson veterans will be given free admission to the concert with a ticket that can be picked up at the clubhouse on any of the ticket sale dates listed above. The concert is a testament to the community’s deep respect for those who have served, and the Music Club looks forward to sharing an evening of beautiful music and sincere gratitude with their neighbors.