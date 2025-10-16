Motorcycle Club: The Temperature Goes Down, and the Miles Go Up!

Stan Brein

Fall. The weather is (finally) getting cooler. It’s the time of year we prepare for the annual Coats for Kids Ride (C4KR). We invite the community to show support and compassion for the families in Denton County who are in need. The rumble of engines meets the warmth of hearts. Motorcyclists are a generous and caring lot. Since 2011, the ride has collected more than 28,000 new coats for youngsters in our area. The Robson Ranch Motorcycle Club has been participating since 2016.

We have a change in the format this year. It will be the Coats for Kids Drop-Off event. There will not be a ride due to construction at American Eagle Harley Davidson, but the need is greater than ever this year. Everyone is welcome to come over to American Eagle at 5920 S. I-35 East in Corinth to drop off a new coat for a Denton County child who needs one. Cycle Center of Denton, 521 Acme Street (just south of I-35 East), is also a designated drop-off site. Coats will be collected between Nov. 3 and 29, to be distributed the first week in December.

Robsonites have been generous in their support for the cause. Last year we collected 2,447 coats, and over 10 percent came from the Ranch. We hope to exceed that total this year, despite not having a ride. If you or your organization would like to donate a coat, please contact me or anyone in the Robson Ranch Motorcycle Club. We will be happy to get them from you. I will have a box for drop-offs at my door (11700 Lynnbrook Drive). Please consider a contribution, either coats or a monetary donation.

The trip to Arizona and thereabouts is underway as this article is being submitted. The group departed on Sept. 18 at 11:45 a.m. from the Ranch. From the on-the-road reports, the folks are having a great time. Jeff Stieber (captain), Ron Bane, Keith Breiner, Steve Collins, Carrylyn Jacobs, Tony Thomas, Nahla Lorenzi, Steve Williams, Kelly Walsh, Mike Conley, and Robert Whipple are enjoying the road and the cooler temperatures of West Texas, the Land of Enchantment, and the Grand Canyon State! More to share next month after their return on Sept. 26.

The lunch ride to Blue Bayou at Eagle Mountain Lake was on Sept. 30, another great local destination, and the Breakfast Ride to My Café will happen at a later date. Carrylyn, we will just wait until the weather is cooler. We’ll get there!

Another annual tradition is the Great Granbury Getaway Oct. 10-11 to see “El Loco Fandango,” the ZZ Top tribute at the Opera House. Good fun. Good food. Good friends. Then the lunch ride to the Point Marina in Dennison will happen on Nov. 6. Finally, we are anticipating the club Holiday Party. It will be on Dec. 2 at GreenHouse Restaurant in Denton.

Whew!

See you on the road!

Beware of cagers, and keep the rubber side down.