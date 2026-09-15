Attend Our Emergency Preparedness Fair

Suzanne Vanlancker

The Robson Residents Emergency Preparedness Club is pleased to sponsor The Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a Preparedness Jeopardy game at 11:45 a.m. complete with prizes!

When an emergency happens, there is rarely time to stop and figure out what to do. Severe weather, power outages, fires, medical emergencies and other unexpected events can disrupt our daily lives in an instant. That is why attending the community emergency preparedness fair is more than a worthwhile activity—it is an investment in your safety, your family and your neighbors. You might even save a life!

A preparedness fair brings valuable information and resources together in one convenient location. Residents can learn how to create an emergency plan, build an effective emergency supply kit, communicate during a crisis and respond to common emergencies. Experts and local emergency personnel can also provide practical advice that is difficult to obtain from a brochure or website.

One of the greatest benefits is the opportunity to discover resources available within our own community. Attendees may meet representatives from fire and police departments, emergency management agencies, medical organizations, utility providers and volunteer groups. Knowing who to contact—and what services are available—before an emergency occurs can make a significant difference when every minute counts.

Preparedness fairs also provide an opportunity to learn about hazards that may affect our particular area. Understanding the risks of severe storms, extreme heat, flooding, power failures or other emergencies allows residents to prepare specifically for the challenges they are most likely to face.

Perhaps most importantly, preparedness builds confidence. Instead of wondering, “What would I do if something happened?”—residents can leave with a plan and the knowledge to put it into action. Families can identify meeting places, establish communication plans and make sure medications, important documents, food, water and other essentials are readily available.

Preparedness is not about expecting the worst. It is about being ready for the unexpected.

A strong community is made up of people who look out for one another. When individuals prepare themselves and their households, the entire community becomes more resilient and better equipped to respond and recover.

Attend this Emergency Preparedness Fair. Learn. Prepare. Connect. Because when an emergency happens, being prepared can make all the difference.