Baby Boomer Progressive Party

Susan Parker

The highlight of the year for the Robson Ranch Baby Boomers comes in December when the annual Holiday Progressive Party is held. Under the careful direction of Carol Jankowski, over 160 Boomers were assigned to six appetizer homes. The volunteers for the appetizer homes were Dan and Shari Patrick, Steve and Lorraine Hecker, Dennis and Pam Dotson, Barry and Susan Joyce, Tom and Susan Doty, and Dave and Susan Parker (subbed for Bill and Shirley Revering).

Carol then mixed up the groups and assigned Boomers to six different dessert homes. The volunteers for the dessert homes were Steve and Rosie Bouse, Gary and Nadine Oknefski, Alan and Michelle Mauldin, Charlie and Cindy Warner, Jack and Amy Witt, and Carol and Ralph Jankowski. All of the homes for both courses were beautifully decorated for the holidays.

The grand finale occurred with all the Boomers meeting for the after party at the Wildhorse Grill. The Wildhorse Grill staff did an outstanding job helping us to continue the party.

The Baby Boomers meet on the third Monday of the month at the Grill. If you would like to join Baby Boomers, email Carol Jankowski at [email protected], or Susan Parker at [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you in January!