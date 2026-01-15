Big Changes During March Primary Election

Creeda Faegre, Robson Ranch Election Judge

The Texas Primary Election is fast approaching, and there is some important information you need to know. Following is a summary of these changes. Additionally, Frank Phillips, Denton County’s elections administrator, will be here in the clubhouse from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 29, to explain the entire election process. He also will register those who need to register prior to the March 3, 2026, Primary Election.

The Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 3, 2026, with Early Voting to be held from Tuesday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 27. During Early Voting, you may vote at any polling site in the county, but on Election Day you must vote in your assigned polling site. For Robson residents, that Election Day site is right here on the Ranch at the clubhouse.

Following the closing of the polls at 7 p.m., there will be precinct meetings held for each of the two Robson Ranch precincts (4185 and 4186) in the same area where voting was taking place. Any Robson Ranch resident who voted in the Primary is eligible to attend this precinct meeting for whichever political party in whose Primary they chose to vote.

Due to the clubhouse not being available for Early Voting, Early Voting will be held in the library. The library staff have graciously allowed the Early Voting to be held there, and the election staff wants to thank the library for helping us have the Early Voting held in the library.

Remember, voting is a civic responsibility, and we urge you to become informed about the candidates and then vote in the upcoming Primary Election.

Important! All political signage for the candidates must be located in the CATC area behind the 100-foot distance marker during Early Voting. There will be no political signs in front of the clubhouse during Early Voting, but they will be allowed on Election Day.

Election Day on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, will be held in the clubhouse, with both political parties represented. There will be signs displayed to direct the voters to the political party voting site of their choice.

This is an important election, and we have the privilege of voting, so please do your research and come to vote for your candidate, and even attend your precinct meeting if you would like to be more involved politically.