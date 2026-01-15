International Culinary Experience comes to Robson Ranch

Join us on Feb. 28 for the International Culinary Experience with chefs from around the world. There will be stations similar to our Robson BBQ event where you will be able to try excellent cuisine from some amazing chefs. Seating will be limited and will be tables of 10 seats each.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. During the tasting, we will have some great music by the Dalene Trio. We hope you can get your friends together and join us!

More information on the event and ticket sales will be sent closer to the date through the daily email bulletins.