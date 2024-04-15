Big Swing’n Band Club Presents UNT Two O’clock Lab Band

Join us in the Robson Ranch clubhouse ballroom on Thursday, April 25, for a dance with music provided by the UNT Two O’clock Lab Band. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance begins at 6:30 p.m.

Directed by Rob Parton, chair of the Jazz Division, The University of North Texas Two O’clock Lab Band is among the premier collegiate big bands in the nation. The Two O’clock maintains a tradition of garnering national and state recognitions. The Two O’clock performs from a curated library of the very best repertoire for large jazz ensembles, as well as innovative original compositions by UNT students and is actively sought after to present jazz concerts at jazz festivals, high schools, and colleges throughout Texas.

UNT Two O’clock Lab Band is a repeat performer here at Robson Ranch, drawing a large attendance whenever they appear. This event will have the dance floor open, and the band’s playlist will include big band songs that you can dance to.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the clubhouse foyer on Monday, April 15; Wednesday, April 17; Friday, April 19; Monday, April 22; and Wednesday, April 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets will be sold at the door as well. Tickets can also be purchased in advance via Venmo and Zelle. The tickets will be held at the Will Call table the night of the dance. Credit card purchase for tickets will also be accepted. An open dance floor, open seating, and a cash bar will be available.

We can accommodate reserving a table of 8 or 10 for your group.