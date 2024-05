Jackie Ford

The Bocce and Vino team is one of the 100-plus bocce teams at Robson Ranch. Team members Jackie and David Ford, Mel and Nancy Gierhart, Renee Smith, Jan Scott-Harris, Sharon Heidebrecht, Tiffany Ramzy, Sandy Meador, Billie Connell, Dawn Walker, and Elmer Summers, have fun playing other teams on Tuesday evenings. After playing, we dine and wine at the Wildhorse Grill. Captain Jackie Ford says, “Our team prefers to wine, not whine.”