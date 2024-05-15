Women’s Club Hosts the Pinnacle Patio Pool Party on June 17

Gayle Coe

The Robson Ranch Women’s Club will host the Pinnacle Patio Pool Party on Monday, June 17! The pool party will be on the covered Pinnacle patio from 9 a.m. to noon. Check in at the Pinnacle Center and let them know you are there for the party! This is another social event just for the fun of it!

All Women’s Club members and anyone else who is interested in learning more about the Women’s Club are welcome to join the party. Everyone is welcome. You do not need to be a member to share in the fun! Grab your friends and neighbors.

Wear your summer swimwear and patio attire. Light snacks will be available. Bring your favorite beverage in YETIs. Come visit with friends and make new friends. Come learn about more special events in 2024.

If you have any questions, contact Gayle Lee at 817-545-8888.