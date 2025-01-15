Bocce Club Celebrates Christmas at the Clubhouse

Frank Cianci, president of the Bocce Club Festive crowds at the Bocce Club Christmas party in the ballroom

Lorraine Wilson

On Dec. 20 the clubhouse ballroom was buzzing with energy as more than 200 enthusiastic Bocce Club members gathered to celebrate the holiday season. The festive atmosphere was unmistakable, with attendees donning outfits dominated by shades of red, green, and glittering accents. The event, a delightful mix of competition and camaraderie, featured a fun sweater contest, a lasagna buffet, and practice games of bocce on the newly designed indoor courts.

The evening’s sweater contest added a playful touch to the festivities. Participants showcased an impressive array of holiday-themed sweaters ranging from the whimsical to the extravagant. Glittering reindeer, twinkling lights, and snowflake patterns made their way across the ballroom as the crowd clapped for the potential winners. Attendees cheered on their friends, adding to the lively spirit of the night. Winners of the evening were Nancy Tastle in first place and Lore Carr in second place.

The buffet was another highlight, offering a wide array of dishes to suit every palate. From savory appetizers to indulgent desserts, the spread reflected the holiday season’s richness and warmth. Guests mingled and shared stories over plates filled with seasonal favorites, building connections and strengthening the community that the Bocce Club has cultivated.

But the main attraction of the evening was undoubtedly the raffle prizes, with more than 40 various prizes, from handmade items from woodshop members to gift baskets of wine, chocolate, and even a Mexican train basket! The crowd was excited as each number was drawn and the prizes were awarded throughout the ballroom.

Meanwhile, there were several bocce games going on the innovative, indoor courts. Ingeniously designed using pool noodles, the courts provide a unique and practical solution for winter play. Teams praised the ease of setup and teardown, marveling at how seamlessly the temporary courts replicated the experience of outdoor play.

The first indoor bocce season has been a resounding success so far. Players have appreciated the opportunity to hone their skills on the smooth, indoor surface, a feature that many noted would be invaluable once the club’s new, permanent bocce courts are completed. The indoor games have not only kept players active during the colder months but also introduced a new dimension of strategic play, with many adapting their techniques to suit the conditions.

As the evening drew to a close, the spirit of togetherness and holiday cheer lingered in the air. The Bocce Club’s creative approach to overcoming seasonal challenges has not only ensured the continuity of play, but also fostered a stronger sense of community among its members.

With the promise of new, permanent courts on the horizon, the club looks forward to an even brighter future. The Christmas celebration was more than just a holiday party—it was a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of the bocce community. For those who attended, the evening was a perfect blend of celebration and connection—a fitting close to a remarkable year for the club.