Calling All Texas Tossers: Hit the (Group) Spot

Texas Toss Commissioners Anne Jones, Ed Cawley, and Tom Neagli are encouraging all Tossers to sign up for GroupSpot, the official Texas Toss communication app.

“It’s a pretty simple set-up process,” said Jones. “Download the GroupSpot app from your App Store. Create an account on GroupSpot. Use invite code YkbX, and request to join the Texas Toss Robson Ranch group.”

“You’ll find a lot of useful information there,” commented Cawley. “For example, we post match schedules for each season, weekly results and standings, and opportunities for open play in the gym.”

Neagli added, “We also use GroupSpot to store useful information like team rosters, past playoff results, and Texas Toss Rules and Gym Etiquette. They come in handy every once in a while. It’s nice to have them at your fingertips.”

Download, sign up, and stay in the know!