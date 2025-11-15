Bocce Players Enjoy a Great Season as New Courts Near Completion

Lorraine Wilson

Late summer and fall have been especially kind to Texas bocce players this year. With clear skies, mild temperatures, and glowing sunsets, the season has offered perfect conditions for outdoor play. Thanks to a few thoughtful additions—fans during warm days, heaters when the chill sets in, and extra lighting for evening matches—the Bocce Club and HOA have worked together to make this season as enjoyable and comfortable as possible.

The growing number of teams has led to a new rotation schedule, with most teams now playing every other week. When the patio is reserved for other community events, some games have been moved to weekends to keep the season on track. This year’s schedule even extends into December when those heaters will no doubt be put to good use. Despite the adjustments, players remain enthusiastic and are simply glad to be out on the courts enjoying the game.

Progress on the new bocce courts continues to move forward. The defective concrete has been removed and replaced, and to most observers, the new work looks excellent. Once the inspectors complete their review and grant final approval, landscaping will be the next major step. The plan is to allow the new grass and plantings to take root before officially opening the courts to play.

Meanwhile, the Bocce Board is working closely with the HOA to finalize scheduling details using the Chelsea system. The courts are expected to be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with league play occupying only six of those hours. With eight courts available and one-hour reservations per court, there will be ample opportunity for all residents to enjoy the new facilities.

As final touches come together, excitement continues to build. Bocce players across Robson Ranch are looking forward to wrapping up a great season and starting the next one on brand-new courts.