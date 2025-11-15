Photo Club October General Meeting Update

Frank Barnhart

The Robson Ranch Photo Club held its monthly general session meeting on Oct. 20 in the Creative Arts and Technology Center at 7 p.m. The main program was a presentation by visiting guest Andrew Hess. Andrew talked about large format film cameras, the type used by famous photographers Ansel Adams and Matthew Brady. He discussed their capabilities and use, as well as the process required to create images with them. While most people currently use modern digital cameras, large format cameras are still available and in use today.

Results from individual club member entries from the September “Splash” monthly image contest were also reviewed. The viewing of these images is always a fun and educational part of the meeting. Current images winning first-place awards are displayed in the Photo Club’s showcase in the Creative Arts and Technology Center hallway. Robson Ranch residents are encouraged to stop by and view firsthand the excellent photographic talent of your fellow Robson Ranch neighbors.

Attendance to the Photo Club monthly meetings is open to all Robson Ranch residents. Membership is encouraged, which allows participation in the various club activities, including the monthly contest. The annual membership fee is $10.

More information about the Photo Club can be found on the club’s website at rrphotoclub.org.