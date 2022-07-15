Bravo to the Robson Ranch Drama Club Showcase of Comedy!

Tom Miller, Kathy Jacobs, Tony Kura, Jacki Duncan, Dana Doney, and Jere Bone Teresa Korn Belynda Figuerido and Jan Norton Fran Hackley and Jami Baggett Alan Stark and Tom Gunther Ronda Gunther and Jaci Smalley

Mary Ornberg

Two plays, two performances, 200 people erupted in laughter seeing residents act and stage a comedy, Side Effects, and a melodrama, The Perils of Carmen Gedditt, at the clubhouse. President Mary Ornberg welcomed the audience and made the play introductions.

Then Side Effects director Candy Anderson took the audience on a relatable visit to a doctor’s waiting room where resident patients reconnected, shared their ailments, and discovered some of the side effects from their medications. Actors were Belynda Figueriedo, Ronda Gunther, Teresa Korn, Jan Norton, Jaci Smalley, and Shirley Waterhouse.

Directors Doug Akins and Tony Kura led the audience, with participation, through a three-act melodrama. In typical fashion, the predictable and funny characters of heroine and hero against the evil villain found themselves in one predicament after another, with a happy ending. Actors were Jamie Baggett, Fran Hackley, Tammy Pickard, Alan Stark, and Don Taylor. The Sam and Ella’s Mayonnaise commercial was performed by Jere Bone and Tony Kura. Jacki Duncan, Kathy Jacobs, and Tom Miller performed the Snoozeville Retirement Community commercial. Ronda Gunther performed the piano accompaniment.

Crew behind the scenes were Len and Kathy Brasch on sound, Joyce Ambre, Davis Blassingame, Barbara Cummins, Mary Fabian, Janie Farnsworth, Theresa Peoples, and Shirley Waterhouse. A special thanks to HOA Activities Director Shelbi Berg and her team for their support, especially the bartender!

This is the fourth performance by the Robson Ranch Drama Club. Any resident interested in joining the club can reach out to President Mary Ornberg at [email protected]