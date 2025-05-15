Busting Clays with the Gun Club Clay Target Group

Ron Michelsen

The Robson Ranch Gun Club has several interest groups, including an active Clay Target group. Members meet every Wednesday at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds near Slidell to shoot sporting clays, often called “golf with a shotgun.” For those who are still working and can’t shoot on Wednesdays (and those who can but want to shoot more), this group also shoots a few Saturdays each month at Northlake Shooting Sports in Northlake. The time of day is determined by the weather, usually mornings in warmer weather and afternoons in cooler weather.

In sporting clays, shooters move around a course of 10 to 12 stations spread over several acres. At each station, two machines throw frisbee-like clay targets at different angles, heights, distances, and speeds, with no two stations alike. The position and settings of the machines may also change from week to week, so the courses always present a new and different challenge. Unlike rifle or pistol shooting where the target is stationary, the clay target is flying, so the shooter must fire ahead of the target on its expected flight path. This requires excellent eye-hand coordination.

If you’d like to start “busting clays” on a regular basis, you can join the RR Gun Club and the club’s Clay Target group—no dues required. Once you’ve joined, you’ll get regular emails with all the details on when and where the shoots will occur.

The mission of our Robson Ranch Gun Club is to provide an opportunity and forum for our members to regularly meet, share interest in firearms, participate in various shooting sports, and provide a learning environment for all skill levels of firearm ownership and uses. In addition to the Clay Target group, other groups include the Range Day Rifle and Pistol Practice group, the Ammunition Reloading group, the Historical Firearms Ownership group, and the Women’s Shooting group. We welcome Robson Ranch residents interested in joining in our great fellowship and learning about these fun and active shooting sports and skill practice opportunities. Safety is always our primary concern and is a shared responsibility of each member. Our experienced members are always willing to introduce and coach new shooters in the various rules and techniques of these popular shooting sports.

Educational and historical programs are given at our monthly meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of each month at the clubhouse at 1 p.m. More information on the club is available from Club President Chris Simpson at 201-463-8335.