Kathy & Sherry’s CASA Journey

Heather Johnson

There’s something deeply powerful about two people coming together with a shared purpose—to amplify the voices of children in the foster care system who may otherwise go unheard. For Robson Ranch residents Kathy Ogburn and Sherry Garvin, serving as a volunteer team with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Denton County has strengthened both their impact and their friendship in unexpected ways.

CASA of Denton County trains everyday community members to advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Volunteers like Kathy and Sherry get to know the children in the cases they serve, monitor their well-being while in foster or alternate placement, and make informed recommendations to the court to help determine the best permanent outcome for the child.

Kathy was introduced to CASA through her experience as a foster parent. Even after stepping away from fostering, she knew her heart was still with children. “The idea of helping kids who can’t help themselves,” she said, is what drew her to CASA. Sherry first learned about CASA years ago while working in downtown Dallas, but it wasn’t until she moved to Denton—and with a nudge from a friend and fellow advocate—that she took the leap into advocacy.

Their motivations are rooted in connection. “I get to love on them a little bit,” Kathy said, smiling. “It warms my soul.” Sherry finds deep meaning in encouraging older children through emotionally difficult seasons. “They are okay and amazing just the way they are,” she says. Her goal? Helping them see that for themselves.

But being a CASA volunteer isn’t only about heart. It also involves learning the system, showing resilience, and stepping into unfamiliar roles. “Many times, even other parties in the case are using information from our court report to build on,” Kathy noted. Sherry added, “It must have been important enough to be put into the Texas Family Code.”

Their current case involves multiple children placed in different homes. Working as a team allows them to share the load, catch what the other might miss, and bring their unique strengths to the table. “Sherry’s mind is so organized, and she knows how to work with the school system like a pro,” Kathy shared. “And Kathy,” Sherry added, “brings warmth and heart into every situation. The kids feel it.”

They strategically divide responsibilities—Sherry often focusing on the older children, Kathy on the younger ones. They communicate constantly and act boldly when advocating, whether it’s requesting school records or preparing for court.

For anyone considering becoming a CASA volunteer, Kathy and Sherry are clear: “Do it,” Kathy says. “It’s worth it,” Sherry adds. “And partnering with someone helps. Having the team and staff behind us makes all the difference.”

Looking ahead, both women remain hopeful. Kathy often prays for the children she serves and stays grounded by the belief that, “Kids deserve it. Families deserve it, too. Sometimes parents just need a little help to get there.”

In the world of child advocacy, no one can do it all alone. But when two committed people come together with compassion and consistency, they can change the course of a child’s life. Kathy and Sherry are proof of that.

CASA of Denton County is urgently seeking more volunteers to advocate for children. To learn how to become a CASA, visit casadenton.org/become-a-casa, email Beth Potter at [email protected], or call 940-243-2272.