‘Carole’s Kings’ Concert August 16

Join us on Friday, Aug. 16, in the clubhouse ballroom when we present Carole’s Kings. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person.

From the team who brought you Bachelors of Broadway in 2023, we are excited to have Carole’s Kings!

An iconic singer-songwriter gets a brand-new sound in Carole’s Kings, the world’s first all-male Carole King tribute. With lush orchestrations from the same team as Broadway’s Beautiful and a cast of three incredibly talented New York stage veterans (one of whom plays live piano throughout the show), Carole’s Kings is a dynamic act jam-packed with chart-topping sensations such as “The Locomotion,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and many more. An expanded set also includes songs by King’s friends and collaborators, including “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” and other hits by epic songwriting duo Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. Recent performances have brought this act from intimate cabaret spaces in New York and Florida to prestigious headliner spots onboard Celebrity, Princess, and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Tickets will go on sale in person at the Activities office on July 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets will be on sale Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. after that. Cash, check, credit card, or member account are all acceptable forms of payment. Seating will be theater style. There will be a full cash bar as well! If you have any questions, please contact the activities directors office at 940-246-1002.