Texas Toss Spring League Championship

Ed Cawley

The Texas Toss Spring Season recently concluded with some exciting playoffs and crowned two new Champions.

A Division 1st Place: Corn with the Wind

B Division 1st Place: Tossers & Tasters

A Division 2nd Place: Air Mailers

B Division 2nd Place: Toss It Ups

There were some exciting and close playoff matches. Corn with the Wind was down by two points in the third and final game with one bag left to toss. Ken Lilly air mailed it to defeat Air Mailers by one point. It doesn’t get any better than that!