Carolyn Buchmann, Original Paint & Palette Member, Continues to Create

For 20 years, Carolyn Buchmann has been an active member of the Paint & Palette Club. She has been painting and drawing most of her life. She was educated at Indiana University, majoring in art education.

While living in Florida, she enhanced her artistic abilities by taking further classes with well-known American artists. She fondly recalled having had the opportunity to spend time studying art in Provence, France. Carolyn’s husband Carl, a Marine, was stationed on both the East and West Coast. Carolyn had the opportunity to be exposed to the beauty of these very different geographical regions.

In her profession, she taught elementary school, middle school, and adult classes. She really enjoyed her middle school classes. She, herself, was painting portraits in the early grades, much to her family’s surprise. Her adult children seem to also have an artistic eye. Her son Craig is an oral surgeon, and daughter Caron hires models for a catalogue company.

Carolyn has three signature awards, which means she was invited to participate three times in top shows earlier in her career. Her paintings showed in San Diego in the Western Federation, Dallas, and Orlando’s Florida Watercolor Society.

As an original member of the Paint & Palette Club, Carolyn has taught many classes in watercolor and acrylics. She stated that she would be interested in starting up a class for members who are just beginning to paint. If interested, you may email her at cart3013@aol.com. Many classes are free with a paid $10 yearly membership fee, although there may be a nominal charge for supplies.

Be sure to stop by and admire the artwork displayed in the Paint & Palette window in the CATC for the holiday season. It will remain in place through January. Club hours for the Indian Paintbrush Room 103 in the CATC are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are artists at work who can show you the room and discuss your interest in our club.