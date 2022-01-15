Celebrating the Season

Cynthia Drury

Good food, Christian fellowship, and conversation was the order of the day as over 55 members of the Fellowship At The Ranch Church came together for our annual Holiday Party. There was an air of excitement and anticipation as people arrived following the Sunday Church Worship Service bringing their homemade items. God provided beautiful weather for the party, allowing for seating both inside and out. The holiday table decorations provided a festive backdrop for the lunch. The fellowship was evident as people barely paused their conversation for lunch to begin. Pastor Ed Jones prayed for God’s blessings. Then it was time to eat. And eat, they did!

After a turbulent year dealing with the effects of COVID-19 in our lives, the Holiday Party was a wonderful way to come together in fellowship and joy as we celebrated the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.

You are invited to join us at the Fellowship At The Ranch Church on Sundays at 10:30 a.m., in person, at the Robson Ranch clubhouse or on Zoom from the comfort of your home. Come fellowship with us as we learn about God’s love and plan for our lives. For more information, please visit our website www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com.

One of the Friendliest Churches right in your own backyard