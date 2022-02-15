Classic Rock Club ‘Rockin’ The Ranch’ Concert Series: Feels Like The First Time!

Stan Brein

Or should we say, We’ve Been Waiting For A Band Like You? We did wait a long time to see these folks again. Their first appearance in 2019 was fantastic and well received by Robsonites. They were originally scheduled to be here last Aug. 28 but, alas, the eagerly awaited show was rescheduled to Jan. 22. It was worth waiting for.

The group took the stage in great style, breaking into their flagship song, “Double Vision.” As usual, the Robson crowd was ready to rock and up on the floor to move to the band’s groove. Their great musicianship, powerful vocals, and enhanced stage lighting energized the crowd, and we were off.

Double Vision – Foreigner Experience is a national touring act that started out as Dallas, Texas’ Original Foreigner Tribute band back in 2010. Original founding member Russ D. Contreras assembled a new team of musicians in 2016, which is now a six-piece lineup. They are comprised of Shane Zehner (lead vocals), Russ D. Contreras (guitar, vocals), James Young (bass guitar), Dan Nelson (keyboard), Jason Greene (drums), and Shannon Sharp (guitar, vocals). They average 20 years’ experience, so they are seasoned veterans. They have played venues all over the metroplex, including The Bomb Factory, Lava Cantina, and the House of Blues.

Shane and the band blasted the standards, including “Head Games,” “Cold As Ice,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” and “Blue Morning Blue Day.” They rocked the house on “Dirty White Boy” and “Urgent.” And they let us slow dance to “I Want To Know What Love Is.” The guys delivered a surprise with Van Halen’s rendition of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.” They had the crowd rocking through “Juke Box Hero” and morphed it into some Zeppelin “Whole Lotta Love.” There was a great play of “Say You Will,” and the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to two of the band members. After “Night Life,” they delighted us with a blast of Lover Boy’s “Working For The Weekend.” (What’s a weekend?) With some audience feedback, they closed the show with a reprise of “Juke Box Hero.” Double Vision – Foreigner Experience engaged with the audience and demonstrated great musicianship. All in all, a fun two hours of music, dancing, and partying.

Everyone enjoyed the delicious orange chicken dinner served by the Wildhorse Grill. Thanks, as always, to Tony Avezzano, Jeremy Trietsch, Shelbi Mascheri Berg, Tom Doty, Jay Vandenbree, Jayne Gornik, Stan Brein, Darryl Williams, Coy Green, Jillian Palmer, and all of the crew and staff who make this happen. Make sure to grab yourself a pair of the new custom logo ear plugs.

There are some absolutely great acts coming up in 2022. Next in cue is Schroomville – The Allman Brothers Band Tribute on Friday, Feb. 18. Keep up with all the latest information and concert dates by following us at facebook.com/groups/361485941133904, and get on the mailing list at [email protected]

Stay warm!

Keep on Rockin’ The Ranch!