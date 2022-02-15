The first meeting of 2022 was a delicious success! On Jan. 8 Rebecca Laschinger presented a very informative PowerPoint presentation on how to make homemade dog food. She also provided the names of several healthy canned dogs foods and supplements to mix with the homemade dog food to ensure your dogs are receiving premium nutrition in every bite. Lorraine Wilson discussed various methods to make chicken dog jerky, along with explaining several varieties of dog treats she’d made prior to the meeting. Lorraine showed how to make pumpkin peanut butter dog treats from scratch and baked them in an electronic Dash Dog Biscuit Maker. Kim Grasser brought in a basketful of homemade pup cakes and the recipe to share, and Karen McGraw brought in the ingredients and the recipe for DIY Dog Paw Balm! All attendees were able to take some of the dog biscuits, dog jerky, or pup cakes home for their furry friends. Winners of the raffle were Kathleen Dial, Karen Keith, and Nancy Kilkenny.

On Jan. 29 the Happy Tails Dog Club held a Valentine photo event for pet owners and their dogs. Everyone had fun getting the various dogs and people posed just right for the perfect picture. Donna Steibel was our photographer extraordinaire, with Linda Watak (the dog whisperer) in attendance. Members Sandy McAfee, Ginna Thran, Melissa Crabill, Kim Grasser, Rebecca Laschinger, and Lorraine Wilson provided much-needed organization.

Our Feb. 12 meeting was a new and special event for pet owners! We had a dog paraphernalia swap meet. Turnout was great and trading was brisk but, bottom line, everyone had fun with many treasures found. Any items left over at the end of the swap meet were donated to Humane Tomorrow, a local animal rescue group.

At our March 12 meeting we’ll have a very special guest speaker, Paul Lake, founder and executive director of Search One Rescue. The Search One Rescue team helps official government agencies locate lost or missing persons, including missing children, elderly walkaways, suicidal persons, human remains, disaster victims, and many other types of searches. Paul will bring two of his search and rescue dogs with him, so this will be a very interesting presentation.

The Robson Ranch Happy Tails Dog Club meets the second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. in the CATC building, Room 103. We invite everyone who has a dog or is interested in dogs to join our club. New member dues are $10 per household per year, and renewal is $5. Check out our club and our pets on our new website rrhappytailsdogclub.weebly.com.