Colt and the Old 45s Concert July 13

Colt and the Old 45s are returning to the Robson Ranch ballroom on Saturday, July 13. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person.

Initially, this group was a three-member band in 2007. Colt and the Old 45s quickly grew to an 11-member band in less than 12 months. Impressing and entertaining audiences with their rock ‘n’ roll covers from the late ‘50s, ‘60s, and early ‘70s, as well as some of their own well-received original compositions, Colt and the Old 45s is comprised of as talented an ensemble of musicians and singers as you will ever see and hear.

From their lead male vocalist with a five-octave range to their very seasoned and talented guitarists and bass player to their extremely entertaining and gifted keyboardist, accomplished drummer, hearty and rock-solid horn section, and their enormously talented female vocalist, this band offers decades of experience and is sure to leave you wanting more.

With a playlist that spans 25 years of the most recognizable music, you will hear songs from such original artists as Roy Orbison, Del Shannon, The Righteous Brothers, The Four Seasons, Tina Turner, Lou Christie, Chicago, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more—songs that will certainly rekindle memories for those who grew up listening to them, and for those younger concert goers, songs that promise to be those they will recognize and enjoy as well.

You can purchase tickets at the Activities office starting June 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. Seating will be tables of 10. We will not hold seats.

Contact Shelbi Berg at 940-246-1002 or [email protected] if you have any questions.