Elephant Bulls Sighted

The Republican Club does more than get involved in politics. We have lots of fun! “Bulls Shooting the Bull” is a monthly happy hour for Republican men at the Wild Horse Saloon. Every third Friday of the month at 3:15 p.m., men from the Republican Club get together to share a drink and some fun conversation.

Although politics sometimes can get ugly, it’s not all name-calling and mud-slinging. The men gather monthly to enjoy conversation and solve all of the world’s problems. Conversation is often political, but not always. It’s a time just to go to the Wild Horse and let off steam and have a good time with friends.

Our ladies have a monthly happy hour on the last Friday of the month at the Wild Horse and have a good time deepening friendships and catching up on each other’s lives.

If you’re part of our club, we encourage you to join either of these gatherings at our local watering hole. If you’re not yet a member of the Republican Club, join us at a monthly meeting the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the clubhouse or visit our website at www.RRRepublicanClub.com and sign up. We have some of the cheapest dues at only $10 a year per person. We’d love to have you join us and get involved!