Come Fly with the Airline Social Club

Nancy Tastle

The Robson Ranch Airline Social Club is open to any Robson Ranch resident who is an active, former, or retired commercial airline employee. Spouses and partners are welcome!

Our last gathering was in July at the Mule Barn in Justin, Texas, and what a great time we had! Around 35 members came together to make new friends and catch up with old friends.

Mark your calendars! Our next gathering will be on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. Ralph and Carol Jankowsky have opened their home. We will gather on the patio. It is BYOB, and light snacks will be provided. Their address is 9912 Soriano Street. Please wear your name tags!

If you have any questions, contact Lorraine Hecker at Lorraineheck@yahoo.com or Nancy Tastle at Nancy@tastle.com.

How to stay connected with RR Airline Social happenings:

1. GroupSpot is a free app for your phone and/or computer that provides emails to you directly with the upcoming RR Airline Social Club events.

2. Robson Ranch Airline Social Club on Facebook: Access this FB page and answer the questions to get approved to join this site. Our next gatherings will be posted here, and you can also post on this page to add travel deals you’ve found, share trips you’ve taken, look for travel partners, ask travel questions/recommendations, etc.

3. Robson Ranch HOA emails. We post our events through the HOA email system.

If you have any questions with these communication vehicles, contact Carol Jankowski at caroljankowski622@gmail.com or 817-403-1402 for assistance.