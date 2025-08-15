Harmony of the Heart: Robson Ranch Choir Hits All the Right Notes

Robin Brewton



Nestled in our Robson Ranch community, the Music Club and Community Choir have become a beacon of artistic excellence and camaraderie. Under the inspired direction of Dr. Arturo Ortega and the masterful accompaniment of Paul Lees, the choir continues to captivate audiences with performances that blend technical precision with heartfelt emotion.



Dr. Ortega, a seasoned conductor with a rich background in orchestral and choral music, has brought a level of artistry to the ensemble. His leadership is marked by a deep respect for the individual talents within the choir, and his ability to draw out expressive nuance from singers has elevated the group’s performances.



Paul Lees, the choir’s accompanist, complements Ortega’s vision with his sensitive and dynamic piano work. Lees’ ability to adapt to the choir’s needs—whether supporting a delicate soprano line or driving a powerful crescendo—adds depth and texture to every piece.



What truly sets the Robson Ranch Community Choir apart is the remarkable talent of its members. Composed of residents from diverse backgrounds, the choir boasts a range of vocal abilities that rival professional ensembles. From soaring sopranos to resonant basses, each voice contributes to a rich tapestry of sound.



“Dr. Ortega has a unique gift for bringing out the emotion in a piece,” comments longtime choir member Susan Lueders. “He challenges us, but always with a kind and encouraging hand.”



Tenor Tom Miller added, “There’s a real sense of purpose in our rehearsals. Arturo and Paul make us feel like we’re part of something bigger than ourselves.”



Recent performances have included stirring renditions of Broadway hits during the Spring 2025 concert “It’s a Grand Night for Singing,” and jubilant interpretations of holiday favorites at the 2024 Christmas concert. Audiences have responded with standing ovations and heartfelt praise, often commenting on the choir’s emotional connection to the music.



Beyond the stage, the Music Club fosters a sense of community with Music Bingo, occasional community dances, Singing Valentines, and more. Upcoming events in 2025 include Raised Right Men Concert and Dance on Oct. 18, Scaryoke on Oct. 31, Veterans Day Concert on Nov. 11, Christmas Concert on Dec. 20 and 21, and New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance on Dec. 31.

