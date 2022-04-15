Come Spend Your Morning with Us!

Marti Conley

It is time for the Robson Ranch Community Garage Sale on April 23, from 8 a.m. until noon. If you purchased a vendor spot, come prepared to sell. Or you can donate your treasures to be sold by the After Schoolers Club. We do not accept electronics, clothing, shoes, or books. Call Marti Conley at 940-765-4345 or check your HOA announcements for days and times to drop off your items or read the schedule below. If nothing else, come buy a coffee and/or donut from us and shop with your neighbors, or at the very least, chat with your friends. The club supports teachers of two Denton ISD schools. Mark your calendars now, and we’ll look forward to seeing you.

Here are our donation dates, times, and locations:

April 11: 1 to 3:30 p.m., 9724 Rivercrest Drive

April 13 and 15: 9 to 11:30 a.m., 10801 Flagstone

April 16: 9 to 11:30 a.m., 8401 Sterling Drive

April 18: 1 to 3:30 p.m., Starwood Lane

April 20 and 21: 1 to 3:30 p.m., 9812 Blackwood Drive