Cutting Board Class a Success

Lorraine Wilson

If you have ever spent more time hunting for a tool than actually using it, you are not alone. That all-too-familiar frustration was once a daily occurrence in the woodshop—until a major organizational overhaul changed everything.

Leading the charge is Shop Manager and President Dave Popejoy, who recognized that efficiency in the shop begins with something simple but powerful: organization. With a clear vision and a lot of determination, and many willing volunteers, they have turned a cluttered, time-consuming workspace into a streamlined, user-friendly environment where everything has its place—and stays there.

Gone are the days of rummaging through drawers and cabinets in search of a missing tool. Today, every item—from hand tools to tape, glue, waxed paper, sandpaper, jigs, and sleds—is neatly stored and clearly labeled. Cabinets are all marked for quick identification, making it easier than ever for members to find what they need and, just as importantly, return them for the next person.

The improvements do not stop there. Pen Club members are also benefiting from the reorganization. A bulky toolbox filled with wasted space has been replaced with smaller, more efficient storage boxes, allowing for better access and smarter use of space while reducing clutter.

The result? Less time searching, more time creating—and a woodshop that works as smoothly as the projects built within it. This transformation is more than just tidying up—it is a commitment to making the woodshop a better, more productive place for everyone.

The impact of this transformation was on full display recently, when six new woodworkers stepped into the shop to create their very first cutting boards. Guided by experienced members Teresa McGill, Michelle Crissey, and Lorraine Wilson, participants gained hands-on experience with equipment including the compound miter saw, jointer, planer, SawStop table saw, Laguna bandsaw, and router. Starting with raw lumber, each newcomer crafted a beautiful, finished cutting board to proudly take home and share with friends and family.

It was a clear example of how an organized workshop does more than look good—it makes learning easier, projects go smoother, and time in the shop far more rewarding.