Choir Presents: America’s Folk Legacy

Tom Miller

In the coffeehouses and protest marches of the 1960s, America’s folk tradition stopped being history—and became a weapon.

The year was 1961, and a scrawny kid from Minnesota stepped off a Greyhound bus in New York City with a battered guitar, a head full of Woody Guthrie songs, and something to say. Bob Dylan’s arrival in Greenwich Village was not just the beginning of a career—it was the ignition point of a movement. Folk music, long regarded as the dusty inheritance of Depression-era drifters and Southern mountain p

eople, was about to become the loudest voice in America.

The Village was already humming. Clubs like the Gaslight Café and Gerde’s Folk City had become gathering places for a new generation of musicians who believed that an acoustic guitar and an honest lyric could do what newspapers and politicians could not. Joan Baez sang ancient ballads with a clarity that stopped rooms cold. Pete Seeger, the old lion of the movement, had been spreading the gospel of protest song for two decades—and young audiences were finally ready to hear it. The music carried an urgency rooted in the convulsions of the era: the civil rights marches, the nuclear standoff, the creeping dread of a war nobody wanted in a country few Americans could locate on a map.

What made the ’60s folk revival extraordinary was not just its politics, but its reach. The Newport Folk Festival became a national stage, drawing hundreds of thousands. Peter, Paul and Mary took songs born in labor halls and sharecropper shacks and carried them to the top of the pop charts. When Dylan plugged in his electric guitar at Newport in 1965, it was not a betrayal of the tradition—it was proof that the tradition was alive enough to argue about. Folk, true to its nature, was changing again.

The movement’s deepest legacy was its insistence that music belonged to everyone. You did not need a recording contract or a concert hall. You needed a porch, a campfire, or a picket line. The songs passed from hand to hand like contraband—mimeographed lyric sheets at sit-ins, sing-alongs at Freedom Rides, voices rising together outside courthouse steps in Alabama. When the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee adopted “We Shall Overcome,” it transformed a century-old hymn into the anthem of a generation’s most urgent moral struggle.

More than 60 years on, the echo of that decade still shapes what we expect music to do. It is a decade that most of us here are very familiar with and one that still asks whether songs can change minds. The Robson Ranch Community Choir invites you to join us on April 18 and 19 to relive some of the songs that made our generation and still inform our views of life in America.

Tickets:

PayPal beginning March 30

Clubhouse April 6-17, Monday, Wednesday, Friday

At the door

Visit our website at www.rrmusicclub.com.