Dance Club Gets the Party Started in January

Penny Manzo

Happy Holidays! The wait is over! Are you ready to dance? The Robson Ranch Dance Club is ready to share the 2025 lineup of fabulous bands!

Leading the new year, we are delighted to welcome another Emerald City Band, Elevation, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. This multi-talented, seven-piece band will bring a variety of music and powerful vocals to the party! From classic hits to modern favorites, Elevation will keep the dance floor moving all night. With the extended stage, the band’s singers and musicians easily engage with the crowd, keeping everyone entertained.

Sample songs are “Celebration,” “Levitating,” “We Found Love,” “Uptown Funk,” and “Fireball,” to name just a few. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a band of this caliber right here at the Ranch! For more info on Elevation, go to elevationpartyband.com.

Tickets will be on sale in the Robson Ranch clubhouse on Monday, Jan. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. and (if not sold out) on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and Friday Jan. 17. Tickets are $30, payable to RR Dance Club.

Save the date for these future dances:

April 4, 2025: Memphis Soul, DFW’s premier Motown band

Aug. 8, 2025: Limelight, back by popular demand