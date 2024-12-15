Paint & Palette Club Creates Holiday Ornaments

Rosie Bouse

If you were to observe Ann Swirczynski’s workshop on Creating Holiday Ornaments with Alcohol Inks, you would note a definitely happy holiday hum. The Indian Paintbrush Room in the CATC building was buzzing with creativity as participants transformed plain glass globes into regal orbs, sure to be treasured as heirlooms by family and friends to whom they are gifted.

Many unique color combinations were tested as the inks were swirled inside the plain glass with outstanding results. The reds and greens of former years seem passé as the richer jewel tones emerge now to adorn holiday trees, transforming them into luminous, sparkling delights.

The Paint & Palette window has been turned into a winter wonderland as artists combined their efforts for this new display. Winterscapes, birds, and storybook Santas line the shelves, along with scenes from the Nativity. All are lovely to look at and an inspiration to experience the spirit of the holidays. Whatever you celebrate at this time of year, it seems that the artist within emerges to decorate, bringing joy to the season. ‘Tis the season to gather together, sharing festive times with family and friends.

Many of our Paint & Palette members find camaraderie as we congregate in Room 103 to work on our projects of choice. We are enjoying our recent new members who have already found a home with fellow artists. January begins a new year, and the membership fee is nominal. Members enjoy encouragement and mentoring in the Paint & Palette Club during the monthly Show and Share sessions. Our Third Monday special classes are an occasion to experiment with a new type of art, which is often demonstrated by one of our members. If you are curious about our club, feel free to stop by and introduce yourself. Tell us what you are looking for and ask any questions you may have.

You will find artists in the Indian Paintbrush Room (Room 103) in the CATC building every Monday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and during open studio on Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.