Do You Have a Safety Net?

Mary Ornberg

The Safety Net program is based on a simple premise: A person who is alone (the Home Aloner) and wants the feeling of safety that comes with letting someone know they are okay by a text or phone call checks in daily or twice daily with a volunteer (the Safety Net person) who has agreed to be the contact. If the Safety Net person does not hear from the Home Aloner as expected, they will call. If no answer, the Safety Net person will go to the house and use the key or garage code provided by the Home Aloner to see if there is a problem. The Safety Net protocol procedures will then be followed.

Please attend an informational meeting if you are interested. Watch the HOA daily emails for the next presentation. For information or to register for the program, contact Mary Ornberg at 469-878-0803 or Joyce Frey at 817-689-5398.