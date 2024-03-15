Men’s Golf Association Crowns a New Club Champion and Senior Club Champion

Congratulations to Monte Mahan, the RRMGA 2023 Senior Club Champion Congratulations to Raymond Kanemeier, the RRMGA 2023 Club Champion

Kevin Michael Murphy

On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023, 68 golfers at Robson Ranch competed in a 36-hole gross score event to determine the 2023 Club Champion and Senior Club Champion. The Club Championship is played from the Blue tees, and the Senior Club Championship, open to all MGA members who were 72, is played from the Gold tees. Both championships were played together on the same course at the same time.

The weather was just beautiful. It was warm with a light zephyr—a perfect two days of golf.

Vying for the lead on day one of the Senior Club Championship were Monte Mahan at -1 and Guy Bent at +2, with several others seven strokes back. While on day two Guy kept the pressure on Monte, shooting a one under par 71, Monte did not wilt under the pressure, shooting an even par 72 and winning the Senior Club Championship with a total gross score of 143 over Guy Bent’s 146.

As for the Club Championship played from the Blue tees, after day one, Raymond Kanemeier held a three-stroke lead over Dave Ohradzansky and a five-stroke lead over Malcom Rance. On day two Rance came charging back with a 2 under par score of 70 and tied Raymond.

So, after an exciting end of 36 holes of golf over the weekend, both Raymond Kanemeier and Rance Malcom were tied for the lead at +2, 146, and a playoff was needed. So, MGA President John Gauthier and Vice President Bob DiFonzo made a decision to have them head to 9 West for the first playoff hole, followed by 9 North if needed.

Most of the participants who had finished gathered on the hill with a cold beer, a few with cigars, to watch and cheer on the finishers. It was a great sight to see the support the MGA members have for each other, even if they were not in the hunt for the Championship. With the eliminated contestants lining the hilltop above 9 West and 9 North cheering on Raymond and Rance, the two headed to the tee box on 9 North. They both striped their drives down the center of the fairway. On their second shots, both Raymond and Rance reached the green and were putting for birdie. Neither could drain the birdie, and both walked off the green with pars and onto playoff hole number 2.

Onto the second playoff hole, again the two gladiators striped their drives down the middle of the fairway, and both reached the difficult green on 9 North in two shots. Rance was first to putt. He had had a 50+-foot putt, which he placed inside of four feet. Raymond putted his 30-foot putt to 15 inches, which he putted into the hole for a par. Unfortunately for Rance, he missed his hard-breaking par putt, and the winner was then crowned.

Although no handicaps were used in the Championship event, it is flighted to balance out the competition in each flight. So, we have several more RRMGA members to congratulate for two well-played rounds of golf and winning their flight. They are as follows:

Kerry Mehaffey: Flight 2

Llynal Carey: Flight 3

Gary Smith: Flight 5

Kent Ramsey: Flight 6

Tim Hughes: Flight 7

Ron Williams: Flight 8

Congratulations again to all the contestants!