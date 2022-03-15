Drone Club Meeting – Flying with the First-Person View (FPV) Drone Mask

Dennis Brooks, Drone Club Vice President

The February 2022 meeting of the Drone Club Robson Ranch Texas will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, at the Creative Arts Technology Center. We expect a good group of attendees, including both new and current members and visitors.

The meeting theme will be “Flying with a Drone Mask.” The agenda will encompass introduction and new attendee welcome, overview of the drone mask and required/recommended accessories, photographs from different flights of mine and views inside the drone mask, using a Bluetooth mouse for control, the second-person requirement, night flying with the drone mask, filing a LAANC-controlled airspace request for North Robson, questions, and thank you.

Attendee discussion expected includes: Where to purchase the drone mask, YouTube videos to see more evaluations and flights, the total costs, and who will help.

The Drone Club has no dues. We meet the fourth Monday of each month at the Creative Arts Technology Center in Room 104, starting at 7 p.m., and lasting to 8 p.m.

Our next Drone Club meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 28.

We hope to see you then.